Home improvement group Kingfisher raised its full-year profit outlook on Tuesday following a strong set of half-year results, with momentum in UK sales pushing shares sharply higher. The company, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, reported a 10.2% rise in adjusted pretax profit to £368 million for the six months to 31 July, on sales of £6.81 billion, up 1%.

Published on 09/23/2025 at 04:57 am EDT - Modified on 09/23/2025 at 04:58 am EDT

Favourable weather helped lift like-for-like sales by 4.4% at B&Q and 3.0% at Screwfix, as demand for garden furniture and barbecues buoyed results. The group also gained market share in the UK, France and Spain.

As a result, Kingfisher now expects adjusted pretax profit to land at the upper end of its £480 million to £540 million guidance range, up from £528 million last year. Chief Executive Thierry Garnier struck a cautiously optimistic note, saying: "Our expectations for our markets for the year remain consistent with what we outlined in March, whilst mindful of mixed consumer sentiment and political uncertainty."

The retailer also said it would accelerate its £300 million share buyback programme, now set to complete by March 2026.

Kingfisher, previously discussed in our columns, saw shares leapt 18% at the open in London, marking the stock's largest single-day gain since 1986. By mid-morning, shares were up 18.5%, lifting year-to-date gains to nearly 20%. The FTSE 100 was up 0.3%.

Kingfisher outperformed its peers. Source: MarketScreener

TradePoint, B&Q’s trade arm, which now accounts for over 22% of B&Q’s sales and has been aggressively expanding via a dedicated app, click-and-collect, and new store formats. Meanwhile, Screwfix is taking Amazon-style delivery speed and marrying it with proximity retail: its “Sprint” service delivers in 20 minutes. Marketplace sales grew 62%, with almost half of B&Q's online orders now coming from third-party vendors.

Gross margin jumped 100 basis points to 37.7%, thanks in part to AI-driven promotional efficiency and sharper inventory control. Even in France and Poland—markets long seen as problematic—profit margins crept up amid store refits, trade loyalty schemes, and big-ticket category growth.

Analysts at RBC described the results as robust, highlighting stronger-than-expected gross margins and profit outperformance across all divisions. They also pointed to Kingfisher’s enhanced digital and trade offerings in the UK, which could be expanded into other markets. RBC added that DIY demand may remain resilient, supported by consumers’ efforts to cut costs while investing in home improvements.