UBS remains neutral on the stock with an unchanged price target of 280 pence after a conference call with management.



A strong beat of PBT in the first half and raised PBT/FCF guidance for the financial year should be viewed positively, UBS said today.



Details on the outlook for H2 and the markets were discussed during the conference call. We have concluded that Kingfisher has built in a degree of caution in its second-half guidance, UBS concluded.



The group now expects taxable profit to be at the upper end of the previously communicated range of £480m to £540m, with free cash flow (FCF) now expected to be between £480m and £520m, compared with the £420m to £480m previously forecast.