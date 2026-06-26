Kingsoft Corporation Limited is leaning into an AI push through its office business, but weak gaming performance and uneven earnings quality are keeping both its results and stock under pressure.

China’s long-term economic blueprint, the “15th Five-Year Plan”, puts software and AI at the center of state-directed growth to raise core digital economy industries to 12.5% of GDP by 2030.

The Plan mandates over 7% annual growth in R&D spending and a 2 trillion Chinese Yuan (USD 295bn) commitment to AI infrastructure. Its "AI+" initiative leans on higher government buying of local tech and direct state demand for computing power, making AI-native products the cheapest and easiest route for domestic software firms.

Kingsoft Corporation, a leading Chinese software and internet services company, operating across office productivity and interactive entertainment, is set to benefit from this development. Its core Writer, Presentation, and Spreadsheet suite already reaches 672 million monthly active devices globally as of Q1 26, but that momentum isn’t showing up clearly in the financials yet.

Growth with glitches

Over Q1 26, revenue came in at CNY 2.4bn, up 3% y/y from CNY 2.3bn. The office segment emerged as a winner, up 24% y/y to CNY 1.6bn from CNY 1.3bn, thanks to AI-driven upgrades and better conversion. However, games revenue fell to CNY 803.5m, down 22% y/y from CNY 1bn in Q1 25 as older titles faded faster than new ones could scale.

Operating profit dropped to CNY 395.3m, down 34% y/y, from CNY 601.5m. Costs grew faster than revenue: R&D alone rose 14% y/y to CNY 941.7m (from CNY 827.9m) due to heavier AI spend, while marketing and admin also climbed by double digits.

Net profit quadrupled to CNY 2.1bn, up from CNY 508.6m in Q1 25. That jump is mostly below the line; a CNY 1.9bn contribution from joint ventures (vs a loss last year) drove the bulk of the gains. Without the boost, the underlying earnings picture looks much closer to the weaker operating trend.

Cash flow turned positive but remains thin. Operating cash flow was CNY 89.4m versus an outflow of CNY 102.2m last year, but that’s small relative to reported profit.

Hope amid downturns

The stock fell 47.1% over the past 12 months, and it hasn’t recovered much ground, still sitting at HKD 21.4 (CNY 18.6), which is lower than its 52-week peak of HKD 42.7 (CNY 37). That kind of drawdown usually means either earnings broke, or confidence did; here, it looks like a bit of both, given the weak operating trend and reliance on non-core gains.

The valuation has followed the price down. The company trades at a forward P/E of 14.6x based on estimated FY 26 earnings, compared to its two-year historical average of 23.1x. That gap reads more like the market discounting the quality of those earnings.

Eight out of 11 analysts still rate the stock a “Buy”, with an average target of CNY 28.8, implying a 53.4% upside. That’s a wide disconnect. Either the analysts think the AI-led office story will land soon, or they are slow to adjust to the shift in the earnings mix.

The trap

Kingsoft’s story leans heavily on AI-led office growth, but the core business isn’t firing cleanly yet. Costs are rising faster than sales, gaming is slipping, and a chunk of profit is coming from places that may not repeat. The market seems unconvinced for now. If the office push slows or spending stays high, the gap between headline earnings and performance could keep widening.