KKR announces the acquisition of the Hoken Minaoshi Hompo group from Advantage Partners. The investment will be financed through the Asian Fund IV and K-Series funds and aims to accelerate the distributor's organic and external growth.



Hoken Minaoshi Hompo is one of Japan's leading insurance distributors, with nearly 350 points of sale and a range of products covering more than 40 insurance companies.



The group combines agency services, call centers, and online or home consultations. Hiro Hirano, managing director of KKR Japan, believes that the company "has significant opportunities to strengthen its platform and better meet the diverse needs of its customers."



Tomoki Usui, CEO of the group, emphasizes that KKR's support will enable it to continue its mission of helping individuals "live longer and more secure lives."



This transaction is part of KKR's strategy in Japan and extends its international experience in the insurance sector, already marked by investments in Europe, the United States, and Asia.



