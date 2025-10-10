KKR announces the completion of its acquisition of OSTTRA, a global provider of post-trade solutions for over-the-counter (OTC) markets, from S&P Global and CME Group. The transaction values OSTTRA at $3.1bn.
Founded in 2021 as a joint venture between CME Group and S&P Global, OSTTRA offers services covering interest rates, foreign exchange, credit, and equities.
KKR will support the company's growth through increased investment in technology and innovation, and will implement an expanded share ownership program for its 1,500 employees. Guy Rowcliffe and John Stewart will continue to lead OSTTRA.6
Published on 10/10/2025 at 08:55 am EDT
