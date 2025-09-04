KKR and Inhabeo announced the acquisition of a portfolio of seven purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) assets from Curlew Student Trust II. The acquisition is worth approximately £230m.



The 2,179-bed portfolio is located in seven UK cities with a strong university presence.



The portfolio has enjoyed strong demand, with approximately 80% of units let to undergraduate students and over 50% of units let to domestic students.



Inhabeo, KKR Real Estate's European housing platform, will act as asset manager for the portfolio.



Seb d'Avanzo, Head of Real Estate Acquisitions for KKR in Europe, said: 'We believe that our continued investment in these properties will position them to benefit from strong UK university enrollments and tailwinds from excess demand for modern accommodation experiences in prime locations.'



Ross Netherway, CEO of Inhabeo, added: "This transaction marks another significant milestone for our European housing platform with KKR, which now exceeds £800m."