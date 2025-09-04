Samhwa, a South Korean cosmetics packaging company, announced the completion of an investment from funds managed by KKR.



KKR will acquire Samhwa in its entirety from TPG for a valuation of KRW 733 billion (approximately $528m).



Samhwa has become a leading supplier of cosmetic packaging, providing comprehensive packaging solutions for the high-end cosmetics industry. The company has more than 300 cosmetic brands, including leading independent Korean and global luxury brands.



Samhwa is now one of the leading producers of cosmetic packaging in Asia and amongst the top ten in the world.



Hi Joo Hong, Director, Private Equity, KKR, said, "KKR's investment underscores its focused and selective approach to supporting leading Korean companies in their growth strategy, including global expansion."



Samhwa adds to KKR's long history of investing in Korean companies. Past investments in the Korean market include MUSINSA, SK E&S, Ecorbit, HD Hyundai Marine Solution, KCF Technologies, LS Automotive, and Oriental Brewery.