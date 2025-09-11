KKR has announced the completion of its tender offer for Topcon's common shares and share acquisition rights on September 10, 2025.



The tender offer was made through TK Co., (the "Initiator"), an entity owned by funds managed by KKR.



KKR is making this investment primarily from its Asian Fund IV.



Upon completion of the tender offer, the Initiator is expected to acquire 84,648,472 common shares and share acquisition rights (equivalent to 100,000 shares after conversion) of Topcon, representing a total ownership ratio of 80.32%.



In addition to the Topcon shares acquired through the tender offer, the offeror intends to acquire all remaining shares through a share transfer or share consolidation process in order to obtain full ownership of Topcon.