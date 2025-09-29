Under EU Merger Regulations the European Commission has approved the acquisition, by the US company KKR, of sole control of the UK company Spectris.
This transaction mainly concerns the manufacture and distribution of measurement and control instruments.
The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise any competition concerns, given the modest competitive position that the two companies would jointly hold on the market.
KKR: EU approves acquisition of Spectris
Published on 09/29/2025 at 07:43 am EDT
