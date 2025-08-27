Under EU Merger Regulations, the European Commission has approved the acquisition of sole control of the Japanese company Topcon Corporation by the US company KKR.
The transaction mainly concerns the manufacture and supply of equipment and software to customers in the infrastructure, agriculture and healthcare sectors.
The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given the limited market position of the companies after the proposed transaction.
The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.
KKR: EU approves acquisition of Topcon
Published on 08/27/2025 at 08:03 am EDT - Modified on 08/27/2025 at 08:04 am EDT
