Under EU Merger Regulations the European Commission has approved the acquisition of joint control of Datagroup SE by HHS Beteiligungsgesellschaft, both German, and KKR, from the US.



The transaction mainly concerns the operation of IT infrastructure, the provision of IT services, technology consulting, and the development of IT solutions.



The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, given the limited market position of the companies following the proposed transaction.



The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.