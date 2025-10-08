The European Commission has approved, under EU Merger Regulations, the acquisition of joint control of Production Resource Group (PRG) by FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and Ares Management Corporation (Ares), both based in the US.



The transaction mainly concerns the entertainment and event technology services sector.



The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, given the limited market position of the companies after the proposed transaction.



The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.