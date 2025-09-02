KKR announces that its funds are increasing their stake in Mirastar, a pan-European industrial and logistics platform. This decision comes after five years of strategic partnership and is based on the company's strong performance, having acquired more than 70 properties and approximately €3bn in assets in six countries.



Mirastar will continue to be led by Ekaterina Avdonina, while co-founder Anthony Butler will step down as Chief Investment Officer and become a non-executive director.



KKR's increased investment is intended to support Mirastar's continued expansion.



The company has opened six offices across Europe and now has more than 40 employees. KKR's increased investment in Mirastar follows the firm's acquisition of a majority stake in 2020.



Seb d'Avanzo, Head of Real Estate Acquisitions for KKR in Europe, said: "Industry and logistics have been one of our most compelling themes in European real estate, and our strategic partnership with Mirastar has enabled us to acquire an exceptional portfolio that continues to deliver strong results for our clients."