The US fund KKR has taken a minority stake in the entity that leases the gas infrastructure of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



KKR had already invested with BlackRock in ADNOC's oil pipelines in 2019, before withdrawing last year. This time, the investment is being made through managed accounts, aligned with the duration of the project.



ADNOC retains ownership and operation of the pipelines. The group is seeking to attract foreign capital while retaining control of its key infrastructure.