KKR announces that it has led a $230m Series C financing round for Ontic, with participation from JMI Equity, Silverton Partners, Ridge Ventures, and Ten Eleven Ventures. This third round of financing will accelerate the development of artificial intelligence, threat detection and automation, and the company's international expansion.



Founded in 2017 in Austin, Texas, Ontic offers an integrated physical security platform that centralizes open source intelligence (OSINT) and internal data (HR, legal, IT, etc.) to help companies anticipate and manage threats. The solution is already used by multinational companies, including Fortune 50 companies.



Jake Heller, Partner at KKR, emphasizes that Ontic "sets the standard for modern security" through an integrated approach rather than point solutions.



This funding is in addition to the $40 million raised in Series B in 2021 and is being provided through KKR's Next Generation Technology III fund.