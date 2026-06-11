KKR Launches Helix, a $10bn Platform for AI Infrastructure

KKR has announced the formation of Helix Digital Infrastructure, a new venture dedicated to financing and developing the infrastructure required for artificial intelligence. Over $10bn in capital has already been committed by founding investors, including the Kuwait Investment Authority, Nvidia and power producer Vistra. The new entity will be led by Adam Selipsky, the former CEO of Amazon Web Services.

This initiative comes as AI-driven demand accelerates the construction of data centers and increases the need for energy and electronic components. Nvidia will contribute its expertise in designing specialized AI infrastructure, while Vistra will serve as the project's preferred electricity provider. KKR also plans to open Helix to other institutional investors once the initial commitments are finalized.



The launch of Helix is part of a broader trend of private capital mobilization around artificial intelligence infrastructure. The rising cost of data centers and computing capacity is attracting numerous financial players, similar to Apollo and Blackstone, which recently announced a $35bn program linked to Anthropic projects. KKR noted that its infrastructure platform already manages over $100bn in assets, with a significant portion invested in energy and digital infrastructure.