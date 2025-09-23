KKR announces that it has taken a majority stake in Sempra Infrastructure Partners.



The sale agreement covers a 45% stake in Sempra Infrastructure Partners, one of North America's leading energy infrastructure platforms, to affiliates of KKR for $10bn in cash.



Prior to adjustments, Sempra is expected to receive 47% of the cash at closing, 41% by the end of 2027, and the balance approximately seven years after closing.



The transactions announced today reinforce Sempra's corporate strategy by advancing the company's capital recycling program and transition to a leading growth company in the US, Sempra said.