KKR to Make Significant Investment in Crowe Advisory

KKR is set to make a significant equity investment in Crowe Advisory, a leading accounting and consulting firm, marking the firm's first institutional partnership.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/15/2026 at 05:43 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This investment is designed to accelerate the execution of Crowe's current business strategy. It will also facilitate continued investment in talent, technology, and innovation, thereby enhancing the firm's capabilities and the quality of its client services.



Crowe stands as one of the largest accounting and consulting firms in the United States. The firm provides audit, tax, advisory, and consulting services to both public and private entities, maintaining deep sector expertise in areas such as financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology.



The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals.



"Crowe's unique culture and exceptional talent have allowed it to build trusted relationships with its clients and establish a reputation as a preferred advisor," said Chris Harrington, a partner at KKR.