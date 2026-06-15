This investment is designed to accelerate the execution of Crowe's current business strategy. It will also facilitate continued investment in talent, technology, and innovation, thereby enhancing the firm's capabilities and the quality of its client services.

Crowe stands as one of the largest accounting and consulting firms in the United States. The firm provides audit, tax, advisory, and consulting services to both public and private entities, maintaining deep sector expertise in areas such as financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology.

The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals.

"Crowe's unique culture and exceptional talent have allowed it to build trusted relationships with its clients and establish a reputation as a preferred advisor," said Chris Harrington, a partner at KKR.