Peak Reinsurance Company and KKR announced that funds managed by KKR and Quadrantis Capital have entered into definitive agreements to acquire minority stakes in Peak Re through Peak Reinsurance Holdings.



KKR and Quadrantis Capital are expected to hold approximately 11.27% and approximately 1.80% of Peak Re's issued share capital, respectively, with the remaining 86.71% continuing to be held by the majority shareholder, Fosun International.



Prudential Financial, which indirectly held a minority stake of approximately 13.07%, sold its stake in Peak Re following the signing of definitive agreements by funds managed by KKR and Quadrantis Capital.



Bing Gu, Managing Director of KKR, said, as Asia emerges as a global growth engine for insurance and reinsurance, Peak Re is well positioned to meet the needs of global clients through its established regional platform, disciplined underwriting approach and strong governance.