KLA expects Q1 revenue of about $4bn, plus or minus $200m, versus a consensus of $3.92bn. The company also forecasts adjusted EPS of $1.16, above the $1.14 expected by analysts. Despite the upbeat outlook, the stock fell nearly 8% in after-hours trading, but is still up over 57% YTD.
Specializing in process control and yield management equipment for semiconductor manufacturing, KLA benefits from accelerating investment by foundries and memory makers. The ramp-up of AI-focused processors and high-bandwidth memory is supporting demand for its technologies, which have become essential as chipmaking processes grow more complex.
Chief Executive Rick Wallace said this momentum should accelerate further in H2 2026 and extend into 2027, notably helped by opportunities in advanced semiconductor packaging. In Q4, KLA reported revenue of $3.66bn, up 15.1% y-o-y, with adjusted EPS of $1.05, both ahead of market expectations.
KLA Corporation is one of the world leaders in the design, production and marketing of control and improvement procedures for semiconductor production processes. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- inspection systems (51%): for the detection, counting, classification and characterization of defects linked to the manufacture of silicon wafers and semiconductors;
- services (22.1%): consulting, technical assistance, installation, maintenance, etc.;
- metrology and extreme ultraviolet lithography systems (18.1%): for the control of lithography, coating, and engraving processes;
- advanced vacuum deposition and etching process tools (4.2%);
- printed circuit board, display and electronic component inspection systems (2.9%);
- other (1.7%): primarily defect analysis equipment and software.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: North America (11.2%), China (33.3%), Taiwan (26.4%), Korea (11.9%), Japan (9.3%), Asia (3.2%), Europe and Israel (4.7%).
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