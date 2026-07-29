KLA issued Q1 revenue and profit guidance above expectations, supported by continued investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

KLA expects Q1 revenue of about $4bn, plus or minus $200m, versus a consensus of $3.92bn. The company also forecasts adjusted EPS of $1.16, above the $1.14 expected by analysts. Despite the upbeat outlook, the stock fell nearly 8% in after-hours trading, but is still up over 57% YTD.



Specializing in process control and yield management equipment for semiconductor manufacturing, KLA benefits from accelerating investment by foundries and memory makers. The ramp-up of AI-focused processors and high-bandwidth memory is supporting demand for its technologies, which have become essential as chipmaking processes grow more complex.



Chief Executive Rick Wallace said this momentum should accelerate further in H2 2026 and extend into 2027, notably helped by opportunities in advanced semiconductor packaging. In Q4, KLA reported revenue of $3.66bn, up 15.1% y-o-y, with adjusted EPS of $1.05, both ahead of market expectations.