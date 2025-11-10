KLA Corporation reported robust Q1 26 results, driven by strong demand for advanced inspection and metrology solutions. In addition, the company surpassed revenue and earnings estimates. The company achieved significant growth over FY 25-28, fueled by AI adoption and semiconductor market expansion.

KLA Corporation, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Milpitas, California, is a global leader in process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industries. It provides advanced inspection tools, metrology systems and data analytics that are essential for manufacturing high-performance microchips used in today’s electronic devices.

KLA Corporation reported robust Q1 26 results, with revenue of $3.2bn, up 13% y/y, driven by strong demand for its advanced inspection and metrology solutions. EBIT rose by 19.6% y/y to $1.3bn, with margins expanding by 231bp to 41.7%, was propelled by surging AI infrastructure investments, especially in high-bandwidth memory and advanced packaging. Net income reached $1.1bn, while diluted EPS was $8.5, both above the mid-point of their respective guidances. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.9 per share.

Optimistic analyst opinions

KLA Corporation posted strong performance over FY 25-28, achieving a revenue CAGR of 9.7%, reaching $12.2bn in FY 25, driven by heightened demand for advanced semiconductor process control solutions, rapid adoption of AI, and expansion in advanced packaging and high-bandwidth memory markets. EBIT registered a CAGR of 11.2%, reaching $4.1bn. Consequently, margins improved by 161bp to 41.3%.

Over FY 25-28, the company's FCF rose from $2bn to $2.9bn. This was led by CFO climbing from $3.3bn to $4.1bn, with cash and cash equivalent increasing from $1.6bn to $2.1bn. Meanwhile, total debt fell from $6.8bn to $6.1bn, resulting in its gearing improving significantly from 484.2% to 129.8%.

In comparison, Teradyne, Inc., a local peer, reported a negative revenue CAGR of minus 8.7% over FY 21-24 to $2.8bn in FY 24, while EBIT dropped at CAGR of minus 23.2% to $548m, with its margin contracting from 32.3% to 19.4%.

Looking ahead, consensus expects EBIT to rise at a CAGR of 9.1% to $6.8bn, with margins expanding by 50bp to 43.6% over FY 25-28. In addition, net profit CAGR of 11.0% to $5.5bn. Likewise, for Teradyne, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 26.5% and a net profit CAGR of 21.0% over FY 21-24.

Robust stock returns

Over the past 12 months, the company's stock has delivered strong returns of approximately 73.6%. In comparison, Teradyne's stock delivered lower returns of around 64.4% over the same period. The company paid an annual dividend of $6.8 in FY 25, resulting in a dividend yield of 0.7%.

KLA Corporation is currently trading at a P/E of 34.7x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of $34.4, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 30.1x but lower than Teradyne's valuation of 58.2x. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 28.7x, based on FY 26 estimated EBIT of $5.6bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 22.6x but lower than Teradyne (44.3x).

KLA Corporation is covered by 27 analysts, with 12 having 'Buy' ratings and 15 having 'Hold' ratings for an average target price of $1,271.9, implying 6.6% upside potential from the share's current market price.

Overall, KLA Corporation demonstrates strong financial performance and growth prospects, driven by demand for advanced semiconductor solutions and AI adoption. Despite higher valuations, analysts remain optimistic, suggesting potential upside. Comparatively, KLA outperforms Teradyne, making it a compelling investment choice. However, the company faces risks from US-China tensions, supply chain issues, market volatility, competition, customer concentration, and regulatory changes.