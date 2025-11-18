In its first quarterly report since its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in September, Klarna unveiled higher-than-expected revenues, driven by strong growth in the US and the boom in its deferred payment services. Q3 revenue amounted to $903m, above the $882m expected, up 26% year-on-year. However, the group posted a net loss of $95m, compared with a net profit of $12m a year earlier. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) reached $32.7bn (+25%), with a 43% increase in the US market alone.

The quarter's performance was notably driven by the rapid adoption of the Klarna Card, launched in July, which already has over 4 million users and accounts for 15% of transactions. The "fair financing" service, which allows users to spread payments for larger purchases, has doubled its number of users in one year. CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski believes that these services still cover only a fraction of the network of partner merchants, suggesting significant growth potential. The total number of merchants using the platform rose from 616,000 to 850,000 in one year (+38%), although average revenue per active customer is down.

Klarna anticipates fourth-quarter revenue of between $1.065bn and $1.08bn, with an estimated transaction margin of between $390m and $400m, compared with $281m in Q3. The company remains cautious about the uncertain economic climate, marked by fears of an artificial intelligence bubble and a slowdown in consumption. Although Klarna's stock has only been listed for two months, it has lost more than a third of its value compared to its highs, and is currently down more than 9% on the day. However, the Swedish fintech company continues to bet on AI, which has enabled a 40% reduction in staff since 2022, while improving the speed of customer service. Siemiatkowski advocates a hybrid approach, combining technology and human contact, which he considers essential to maintaining user confidence.