Klea Holding announces the launch of its new subsidiary

The company, which specializes in the acquisition, development, and digitalization of businesses, has unveiled the operational launch of its new subsidiary, Klea Pharmaceuticals. The unit is set to market a portfolio of licensed drugs across high-growth markets in the Middle East and Africa.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/11/2026 at 02:04 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Klea Holding specifies that initial revenues are expected as early as the second half of 2026 and that the launch was carried out with a 'powerful partner', Al Khayyat Investments (AKI), an Emirati family holding company highly active in the healthcare sector.



In detail, the subsidiary holds an initial portfolio of 57 drugs registered with the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) and referenced under both the Dubai Drug Code (DDC) and the HAAD Code (Abu Dhabi), providing access to both public and private markets.

This operational rollout will mark the effective launch of Klea Holding's pharmaceutical development strategy in a region characterized by strong demand growth for healthcare products and attractive prospects for the pharmaceutical sector.



As a reminder, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) pharmaceutical market represents 32.6 billion dollars (28.3 billion euros) and is growing at an annual rate of 7.8%, more than double that of mature markets. The United Arab Emirates serves as the ideal entry point: with 16.5% growth over the recent period, the country is the second most dynamic market in the MEA region, driven by universal mandatory health insurance and one of the highest individual coverage rates in the world (68%).



Klea Pharmaceuticals confirms it is targeting revenue of over 8.5 million UAE dirhams (over 2 million euros) starting in 2026, rising to over 14 million dirhams in its first full year of operation. A progressive ramp-up driven by geographical expansion is expected to reach over 200 million dirhams (over 50 million euros) by 2032.