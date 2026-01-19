Klea Holding Increases Annual Revenue by 28%

Klea Holding, a group specializing in the acquisition, development, and digitalization of companies across various sectors, has posted revenues of €22.1 million for 2025, representing growth of 28% (+34% at constant exchange rates).

The company highlights the annual growth in the volume of tests conducted at its three Smart Salem medical centers in Dubai, as well as the price increase policy implemented in the second half of 2025 for its health check-up offering, aimed at reflecting the strong added value of its services.



In this context, Klea Holding is expected to exceed its target of 2025 EBITDA growth of 30 to 40% at constant exchange rates for its subsidiary Smart Salem, which should contribute to a significant improvement in consolidated annual EBITDA.



For the 2026 fiscal year, which has just begun, Klea Holding remains highly confident in the development prospects of Smart Salem in Dubai. At the same time, the group confirms its expansion in Saudi Arabia.