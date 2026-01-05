This asset records an annual footfall of 7.5 million visitors and boasts a loyalty rate exceeding 90%. It is situated at the heart of the largest retail destination in Apulia, encompassing 100,000 m² of retail and leisure space.

The center is home to major retailers such as Spazio Conad, Leroy Merlin, Decathlon, MediaWorld, Sephora, Foot Locker, Rituals, as well as a nine-screen cinema complex. Its fashion offering is anchored by stores including Zara, Primark, Bershka, Stradivarius, and Pull & Bear.

Casamassima's retail mix will be further strengthened, with several brands set to open flagship stores and a renovation program initiated by Klépierre to enhance the customer experience.

"By joining the Klépierre portfolio, Casamassima will benefit from Southern Europe's leading shopping center platform," stated the real estate group, which anticipates a near double-digit return on investment from year one.