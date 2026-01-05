Klépierre Completes Acquisition of Shopping Center in Bari
Klépierre has announced the completion, scheduled for the end of 2025, of its acquisition of Casamassima, the leading shopping center in the Bari metropolitan area, located in Italy's Apulia region, a metropolis with a population of 1.4 million.
This asset records an annual footfall of 7.5 million visitors and boasts a loyalty rate exceeding 90%. It is situated at the heart of the largest retail destination in Apulia, encompassing 100,000 m² of retail and leisure space.
The center is home to major retailers such as Spazio Conad, Leroy Merlin, Decathlon, MediaWorld, Sephora, Foot Locker, Rituals, as well as a nine-screen cinema complex. Its fashion offering is anchored by stores including Zara, Primark, Bershka, Stradivarius, and Pull & Bear.
Casamassima's retail mix will be further strengthened, with several brands set to open flagship stores and a renovation program initiated by Klépierre to enhance the customer experience.
"By joining the Klépierre portfolio, Casamassima will benefit from Southern Europe's leading shopping center platform," stated the real estate group, which anticipates a near double-digit return on investment from year one.
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at EUR 20.2 billion at December 31, 2024, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager.
Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's "A-list". These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.