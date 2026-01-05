Klépierre Completes Acquisition of Shopping Center in Bari

Klépierre has announced the completion, scheduled for the end of 2025, of its acquisition of Casamassima, the leading shopping center in the Bari metropolitan area, located in Italy's Apulia region, a metropolis with a population of 1.4 million.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/05/2026 at 01:27 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This asset records an annual footfall of 7.5 million visitors and boasts a loyalty rate exceeding 90%. It is situated at the heart of the largest retail destination in Apulia, encompassing 100,000 m² of retail and leisure space.



The center is home to major retailers such as Spazio Conad, Leroy Merlin, Decathlon, MediaWorld, Sephora, Foot Locker, Rituals, as well as a nine-screen cinema complex. Its fashion offering is anchored by stores including Zara, Primark, Bershka, Stradivarius, and Pull & Bear.



Casamassima's retail mix will be further strengthened, with several brands set to open flagship stores and a renovation program initiated by Klépierre to enhance the customer experience.



"By joining the Klépierre portfolio, Casamassima will benefit from Southern Europe's leading shopping center platform," stated the real estate group, which anticipates a near double-digit return on investment from year one.