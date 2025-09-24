Klépierre yesterday announced that it has issued its first green bond worth €500m with a maturity of 12 years—the longest in euros for a listed real estate investment company in Europe since 2022—with a coupon of 3.75%.
This issue highlights strong investor demand for Klépierre's long-term bonds, rated A, the highest rating in the listed real estate sector in Europe.
Klépierre completed first EUR500m green bond issue
Published on 09/24/2025 at 02:33 am EDT
