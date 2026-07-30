Oddo BHF reiterates its Outperform rating on the stock, with an unchanged price target of €40.0, following the release of first-half results.
Oddo BHF believes Klépierre delivered a very strong operating performance. It includes cash flow from net current operations (CFNC) per share of €1.36 (+3.0%), EBITDA up 4.8% and a further 2.6% increase in the value of its assets over six months.
Oddo BHF notes that tenant sales came in at +3.9% in the first half after +4.4% in the first quarter of 2026: growth remains above national indices and allows the group to continue gaining market share across all its geographies.
The analyst also notes that rental income stands at €571.9m (+4.4% yoy), including +3.3% on a like-for-like basis (lfl), which he attributes to the contribution from the Casamassima acquisition.
EPRA NTA per share is up 5.3% to €37.8 in the first half, which Oddo BHF attributes to the 2.6% lfl increase in asset values over six months, mainly driven by Southern Europe (+5.2%).
Oddo BHF believes Klépierre has one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector, with net debt stable in the first half at €7.3bn despite the dividend payment.
Oddo BHF notes in its report that Klépierre has raised its 2026 guidance and now targets EBITDA of at least €1,150m and CFNC per share "between €2.77 and €2.80", versus EBITDA of at least €1,130m and CFNC per share of "at least €2.75" previously.
This upgrade to CFNC per share guidance, broadly in line with Oddo BHF expectations (€2.80) as well as the consensus (€2.79), is based, according to the analyst, on continued positive operating momentum in the second half on an lfl basis in line with the first half.
Oddo BHF believes this very strong release confirms Klépierre's excellent fundamentals, its defensive profile and the benefits of its "flight to quality" strategy.
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at EUR 21.2 billion at December 31, 2025, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host more than 720 million visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager.
Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's "A-list". These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
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