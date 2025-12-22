KNDS France Signs Contract with Les Forges de Tarbes (Europlasma)

Europlasma announces that KNDS France has renewed its commitment to its subsidiary Les Forges de Tarbes with a 3-year Long Term Agreement (LTA), as part of the ramp-up in 155mm artillery ammunition production.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/22/2025 at 09:10 am EST

This contract, unprecedented in its duration and terms, covers the supply of between 60,000 and 150,000 155mm shell bodies by Les Forges de Tarbes for the period 2026-28, with the possibility of renewal for an additional 3 years.



"This shift from annual orders by KNDS France to a renewable 3-year contract enables Les Forges de Tarbes to accompany its increase in production capacity," Europlasma emphasizes.



"During the contract period, Les Forges de Tarbes also commits to doubling the allocated capacity upon request from KNDS France—a mechanism to adapt industrial tools in order to meet the requirements of a war economy," the company adds.