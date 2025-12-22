This contract, unprecedented in its duration and terms, covers the supply of between 60,000 and 150,000 155mm shell bodies by Les Forges de Tarbes for the period 2026-28, with the possibility of renewal for an additional 3 years.

"This shift from annual orders by KNDS France to a renewable 3-year contract enables Les Forges de Tarbes to accompany its increase in production capacity," Europlasma emphasizes.

"During the contract period, Les Forges de Tarbes also commits to doubling the allocated capacity upon request from KNDS France—a mechanism to adapt industrial tools in order to meet the requirements of a war economy," the company adds.