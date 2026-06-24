The announced IPO of the Franco-German defense group comes at an opportune moment for the European defense sector, which has emerged from a long period of lethargy into a state of high-intensity activity.

For KNDS, this momentum is reflected in an order book of €33bn, which has grown by nearly €10bn compared to the previous year, coupled with operating margins that would rival the top defense contractors in the US.

Caution is warranted, however: these margins are likely to face significant compression in the future, as current R&D budgets remain abnormally low for the time being, given that KNDS is still largely capitalizing on the legacy of the Leopard and Caesar platforms.

In a similar vein, capital expenditures in fixed assets remain at a very modest level. It is with this in mind that the group is preparing an initial public offering intended to float 20% of its capital, while the remaining four-fifths will continue to be held in equal parts by Germany and France.

KNDS indeed boasts an excellent balance sheet, with no solvency issues requiring a bailout. This remains true even after its two historical shareholders, the state-controlled French firm GIAT Industries and the Wegmann family, distributed a very generous dividend of €1.1bn in 2025, compared to €143m the previous year, which was already a strong period.

Naturally, the long-term success of the venture will depend heavily on the quality of Franco-German cooperation, which has been severely strained by the apparent failure of the FCAS program. The appointment of Tom Enders to lead the group, who skillfully managed both parties during his tenure at Airbus, serves as a guarantee of reconciliation.

Furthermore, some observers might argue that the sidelining of FCAS could be a blessing in disguise: if Europe truly aspires to become a sovereign military power, it is highly desirable for its air forces to operate different multi-role platforms, much like the American or Chinese air forces.

Nevertheless, Germany can be expected to maintain the upper hand in KNDS affairs, as two-thirds of the group's land equipment revenue originates from across the Rhine, representing €2.5bn split between domestic orders and orders placed with the German entity from elsewhere in Europe.

Notably, KNDS also generates one-sixth of its consolidated revenue from ammunition manufacturing, a business segment expanding rapidly due to the war in Ukraine. If the group seizes the opportunity, it has significant growth potential in the loitering munitions category, which has now become ubiquitous on the Eastern Front.

In this regard, the group's ramp-up is part of the strategic Franco-German push to support Ukraine. In the longer term, it is set to provide an additional guarantee for the defense and consolidation of the European Union's eastern border. Time will tell whether that border will be established along the Dnieper-Kharkiv axis or deeper within the plains of the Donbas.