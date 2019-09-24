knowRX : Forges New Patient Pathways for Medication Management, Appoints Top Industry Executives to Leadership Team

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's healthcare consumers want to take responsibility for managing their own health. Yet, most feel they don't have the information or tools to do so. The healthcare industry presents a huge array of confusing choices, conflicting information, and non-transparent, incoherent data silos that make patient engagement and control impossible. Seventy-five percent of consumers consider their healthcare decisions to be the most important decisions they make, yet the process of managing healthcare services and information can be daunting.

Enter knowRX™ ( www.knowrx.mobi ).

knowRX is a mobile application that schedules, monitors, and provides information and feedback on drug usage, promotes wellness, accountability, and consumer feedback through the completion of data-driven therapies – placing patient information and knowledge in the palm of their hands.

Ahead of significant growth trends, knowRX announces key additions to the leadership team that includes:

James H. Powell, M.D.

Dr. Powell's long career in healthcare leadership and clinical research include 24 years in the biopharmaceutical industry. He is a former member of the board of the Academy of Pharmaceutical Physicians and Investigators and directs the National Medical Association's Project IMPACT (Increase Minority Participation and Awareness of Clinical Trials).

Susan Croushore, MBA

Susan is a retired Senior Healthcare Executive with a successful track record. Most recently, Susan served as the President and CEO of The Mercy Health System of Southern Pennsylvania and has held C-Level Leadership Positions for multiple health systems including St. Joseph's Hospital, Temple University Health System, and The Christ Hospital.

Jonca Bull, M.D.

Dr. Bull is a subject matter expert in advancing clinical trial diversity, bioethical considerations in clinical trials and patient-centricity and patient voice. Dr. Bull served as Assistant Commissioner with The Food and Drug Administration and has held several high ranking leadership positions with Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, and PPD Global Product Development.

According to David Franklin, Founder and CEO of knowRX, "As the digital landscape advances, healthcare systems must respond and be able to meet the patients where they are, digitally and on mobile devices. We want to empower the patient and strengthen communications with care teams. Our leadership team will help position us as we take a consumer-first approach to digitized care."

knowRX is blazing a new trail in patient medication management. By the end of 2019, knowRX expects to have over 10,000 patients utilizing its platform, and plans to complete round one of investor funding.

