Koei Tecmo Holdings is riding a wave of global demand for Japanese content. Even though recent gains came from hit titles and partnerships, the story isn't that simple.

The Japanese government has officially turned its gaming and anime industry into a major economic engine, giving companies a massive, long-term boost. Overseas sales of Japanese content, including anime, games, and manga already hit 5.8 trillion Japanese Yen in 2023, the government has now set a target of JPY 20tn by 2033.

That number does not land in a vacuum. Tokyo has already moved from aspiration to action, deploying multi-year subsidies for overseas expansion, increased grants for foreign-market video production, and a coordinated public-private push to treat anime, games, and manga as core national exports.

Koei Tecmo, a Yokohama-based developer and publisher, has a portfolio spanning console titles, online and mobile games, and a music rights business, putting them right in line for government support. It already has active sales operations in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and China, along with development studios in Singapore and Beijing—placing it directly in the markets the government is prioritizing.

Strong but uneven

Koei Tecmo’s FY 25 numbers (ending March 2026) look good on the surface. Revenue came in at JPY 88.4bn, up 6.3% y/y from JPY 83.2bn, driven by the latest in-house titles and collaboration royalties.

Operating profit rose faster, up 15.7% y/y to JPY 37.2bn from JPY 32.1bn, which tells you margins expanded as SG&A fell slightly despite higher sales. Net profit hit JPY 42.8bn, up 13.8% y/y, from JPY 37.6bn, but a chunk of that lift came from not just cleaner core execution but volatile non-operating gains.

The balance sheet did some work too. Operating cash flow held roughly flat at JPY 33.0bn compared to JPY 34.4bn last year. FCF swung down sharply though, ending up closer to JPY 9bn compared to JPY 32.8bn a year ago.

FY 26 guidance looks pretty muted. Revenue is expected to inch up 1.8% y/y to JPY 90bn, but operating profit is set to drop 13.9% y/y to JPY 32bn and net profit could fall 27.6% y/y to JPY 31bn. That’s basically management saying this year’s peak isn’t repeatable—fewer hits, lower financial gains, and margins normalizing after a strong run.

Discount or doubt

The stock has taken a clear hit, down 35.7% over the past 12 months and at JPY 1,502, still sitting far below its 52-week peak of JPY 2,395.5. That’s the market walking back expectations after a strong FY 25 that looks hard to repeat. The valuation now reflects that reset, with the forward P/E, based on potential FY 27 earnings, at 14.1x, which is slightly below its three-year average of 14.6x, suggesting that the market is cautious.

Five out of eight have stamped "Buy" ratings. The average target price of JPY 2,003.3 implies a 32.6% upside. If things go as expected, the stock could bounce back to its normal price or even climb higher, exactly where the upside potential lies.

Reality check

Koei Tecmo is in a good spot strategically, but the easy wins may already be behind it. The pipeline needs to keep delivering, and that’s never guaranteed in gaming. Heavy reliance on hit-driven sales and financial income adds unpredictability. If new titles miss or global demand cools, earnings could quickly lose steam.