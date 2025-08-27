Kohl's shares soared 20% after the retail group raised its 2025 targets, now aiming for adjusted EPS of $0.50 to $0.80 and an adjusted operating margin of approximately 2.5% to 2.7%.
In terms of business, it anticipates a 5-6% decline in revenue, including a 4-5% decline in comparable sales, forecasts that "exclude the impact of items not representative of its core operating performance."
In its second quarter, Kohl's posted adjusted EPS down approximately 5% to $0.56 with an adjusted operating margin of 4.6% on sales down 5.1% to $3.3 billion (-4.2% on a comparable basis).
We managed the business with great discipline and were able to increase our gross margins, reduce our inventory, and cut our expenses, which led to solid results, said interim CEO Michael Bender.
Kohl's: stock leaps after raising annual targets
Published on 08/27/2025 at 10:19 am EDT
