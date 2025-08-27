Kohl's Corporation is an omnichannel retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,100 stores in 49 states, online at Kohls.com, and through the Companyâs app. Its Kohl's stores and Website sell private and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. Its Kohl's stores carry a merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to local preferences, store size, and Sephora at Kohl's shop-in-shops. Its Website includes merchandise which is available in its stores, as well as merchandise that is available only online. It offers national brands, such as Leviâs, Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Carterâs, Tommy Hilfiger, and Eddie Bauer, and its only-at-Kohl's brands such as Nine West, Draper James, Sonoma Goods for Life, Apt. 9, Jumping Beans, LC Lauren Conrad, Simply Vera Vera Wang, Tek Gear, and FLX. Its home assortment includes national brands like Shark, Ninja, Koolaburra, and Serta, and only-at-Kohlâs brands like Sonoma Goods for Life and The Big One.