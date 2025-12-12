Komeri Co., Ltd., has demonstrated robust growth in H1 26, driven by strategic store renovations and strong sales performance, positioning Komeri for continued success. In addition, it renovated 65 stores, boosting sales by 3.5%, and plans to renovate 85 more, driving continued growth and success.

Komeri, which was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Niigata city, Japan, operates home centers in Japan, selling hardware, tools, construction materials, horticulture, plants and agricultural products. It runs Power and Home Center stores, Hard & Green stores, and offers services like storage, delivery, software development, credit cards, insurance, renovation, fuel delivery, book sales and real estate leasing.

Komeri posted robust growth in H1 26, with operating revenue reaching JPY 201.2bn, up 101.2% y/y. The company forecasts full-year FY 26 operating revenue of JPY 391bn (103.1% y/y growth). In addition, In H1 26, Komeri completed renovations on 65 stores, covering a total of 103,000 square meters, with net sales increasing by 3.5% post-renovation. The company plans to revamp another 85 stores in H2, focusing on larger and more specialized formats that are tailored to individual locations.

Improved gearing

Komeri posted strong performance over FY 22-25, achieving a revenue CAGR of 0.3%, reaching JPY 379bn in FY 25, driven by strong sales of agricultural materials and private brand product sales. However, EBITDA dropped at a CAGR of minus 4.7%, reaching JPY 49.1bn, with margins contracting from 10.5% to 9.0%.

Over FY 22-25, the company decreased its total debt from JPY 39.8bn to JPY 35.3bn. This led to its gearing improving from 18.6% to 14.3%.

In comparison, DCM Holdings Co., Ltd., a local peer, reported higher revenue CAGR of 7% over FY 22-25, reaching JPY 545bn in FY 25. EBITDA rose at CAGR of 4.2% to JPY 49.1bn, with its margin contracting from 9.8% to 9%.

Positive views from analysts

Over the past 12 months, the company's stock has delivered returns of approximately 3.8%. In comparison, the DCM Holdings stock has delivered higher returns of around 9.9% over the same period. The company paid an annual dividend of JPY 54.0 in FY 25, resulting in a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Komeri is currently trading at a P/E of 10.6x, based on FY 26 estimated EPS of JPY 320.3, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 10x but lower than DCM Holdings' P/E of 11.3x. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.9x, based on FY 26 estimated EBITDA of JPY 37bn, which is slightly higher than its 3-year historical average of 4.6x.

Komeri is covered by two analysts, with one having a 'Buy' rating and one having a 'Hold' rating, with an average target price of JPY 3,550, implying 4.1% upside potential over the share's current price.

Consensus estimates EBITDA to rise at a CAGR of 4.4% to JPY 39.9bn with margins expanding by 70bp to 9.9% over FY 25-28. Analysts expect a net profit CAGR of 6.6% to JPY 16.6bn. Meanwhile, for DCM Holdings, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 9.8%.

Overall, Komeri shows promising growth with strong revenue forecasts, with gearing improving. Despite lower stock returns compared to DCM Holdings, its valuation remains attractive. Positive analyst views and expected EBITDA and net profit growth suggest a favorable outlook, making Komeri a compelling investment opportunity. However, the company faces intense competition, market overcapacity, a declining population, demand volatility, rising costs, declining EPS, and finally limited dividend growth, challenging its profitability and strategic flexibility.