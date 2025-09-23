Kone announces that it has been awarded a contract to equip the stations on the future Ningbo-Xiangshan railway line, which will be 60 km long and comprise 10 stations. This project is expected to attract around 1.2 million additional tourists per year and improve regional mobility.



The order includes 16 MonoSpace elevators, 11 MiniSpace elevators, 90 TransitMaster escalators, and an 8-year maintenance contract. The client is Ningbo Line Twelve Suburban Railway Development Co., Ltd.



Joe Bao, Executive Vice President for Greater China, said that this project helps to make travel more fluid and supports urban and tourism development.



The order was booked in Q2 2025.