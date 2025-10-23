Kone shares rose nearly 2% on the Helsinki Stock Exchange today after the publication of its quarterly results. In Q3 2025, the Finnish elevator and escalator maker posted a 9.1% decline in net profit to €226.9m, compared with €249.6m a year earlier. EPS also fell to €0.43, compared with €0.48.



Adjusted operating profit rose 6.6% to €340.7m (1% above consensus). Revenue edged up 0.3% to €2,762m, but showed stronger growth of 3.9% at constant exchange rates.



Order intake increased by 3% to €2,139.5m, with growth of 7.8% at constant exchange rates and 4% above consensus. Operating free cash flow (before taxes and financing items) improved significantly, reaching €444.4m, compared with €344.8m a year earlier.



Commenting on these results, CEO Philippe Delorme said: "We had a solid third quarter, marked by good financial performance and continued execution of our strategy... Revenue growth in Services and Modernization offset persistent headwinds in the Chinese new market."



Kone confirmed its outlook for 2025, while clarifying it: the group now expects sales growth of 3%-5% at constant exchange rates (compared to 2%-5% previously) and is targeting an adjusted EBIT margin of between 11.9% and 12.3%.



'We view these results as positive, but we do not anticipate any major changes to the consensus or our current estimates,' said analyst Kulwinder Rajpal, who monitors the stock at AlphaValue.