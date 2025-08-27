On Wednesday, Kone formalized a strategic collaboration agreement with United Elevators, which is set to become the Finnish elevator manufacturer's first official partner in Egypt.



In a press release, Kone emphasized that this alliance will enable it to strengthen its foothold in the Egyptian market, with the two companies combining their expertise to support both new installation projects and modernization operations.



The Nordic group states that the agreement is part of its global strategic plan, "Rise," which aims to develop its business in the residential sector by offering affordable projects across all market segments.



In this context, United Elevators is set to play a key role by providing a 24/7 support service.



Founded in 1910, Kone established itself in Egypt in the early 1990s through local distributors, before opening its direct subsidiary, Kone Egypt, in 1999. Based in Cairo, the company now has over 350 employees.