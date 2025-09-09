UBS maintains its buy recommendation on the stock, raising its target price to €65 (from €57), which now represents 16% upside potential for the stock.



We expect Kone to return to double-digit earnings growth in 2026, supported by H1 results and the outlook for 2025, while the valuation is clearly attractive, UBS said in its report today.



Kone is targeting revenue growth of 2%-5% at constant exchange rates in 2025. Its adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be between 11.8% and 12.4%.



The main growth drivers are the favorable outlook for service and modernization activities and a solid order book. The decline in the Chinese new market is a negative factor, Kone said.