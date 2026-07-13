Kongsberg slides after mixed results

The Norwegian group posted a second quarter marked by a sharp increase in activity, supported by the ramp-up of defense programs. The order book also reached a record level, strengthening visibility for the coming years. The stock nevertheless falls 9% in Oslo, weighed down by a Morgan Stanley analyst who points in particular to weak margins.

Kongsberg reported net profit of MNOK 1,600 for the second quarter of 2026, versus MNOK 1,624 a year earlier, a decline of 1.5%. The group nonetheless beat the S&P consensus, which had been looking for MNOK 1,531.



This slight decline in earnings mainly reflects the lower contribution from discontinued operations following the Kongsberg Maritime spin-off.



Reported earnings per share (EPS) came in at NOK 1.82 (consensus: NOK 1.73), versus NOK 1.85 a year earlier.



Meanwhile, revenue rose 31% year over year to reach NOK 10.39bn, driven by strong demand for air defense systems, missiles and weapon stations. The S&P consensus was more modest at NOK 10.24bn.



On an operating basis including joint ventures, EBIT came in at NOK 1.67bn, up 49%, while the consensus was slightly more optimistic at NOK 1.72bn.



Record order intake



Order intake reached NOK 17.1bn during the quarter, taking the order book to a record NOK 157.5bn. This momentum was notably supported by several major Joint Strike Missile (JSM) contracts with Canada, Germany and the United States.

'Executing this order book remains our top priority and is the foundation for sustained profitable growth,' CEO Eirik Lie commented.



On the outlook, Kongsberg reaffirmed the financial targets presented at its Capital Markets Day, aiming for revenue of NOK 100bn by 2029, then NOK 150bn by 2033, with an operating margin of at least 16%. Management believes the record order book and investments in production capacity support continued growth in 2026 and beyond.



'For reference, the consensus expects revenue of NOK 111.6bn by 2030 and an EBIT margin of 22%,' analysts at All Invest Securities noted this morning.



Morgan Stanley sees the release as disappointing



Following the release, Morgan Stanley reiterated its 'underweight' rating on Kongsberg Gruppen, with an unchanged price target of NOK 330.



According to the broker, the release contains 'few positive surprises' and the analyst calls the second-quarter 2026 results 'disappointing,' with an EBIT margin of 16.1% below consensus expectations and a slowdown in the book-to-bill ratio to 1.6x versus the previous two quarters. In Morgan Stanley's view, the weak margin should be the main investor concern and continue to call into question the roughly 40% valuation premium the stock currently commands.



The research team nonetheless highlights continued strong order momentum, driven in particular by the Missiles business, while the order book reaches NOK 158bn.



The note adds that the group confirms its 2026 outlook for revenue growth above 30%, but believes ramp-up costs, geographic and customer mix, and the intensity of R&D spending could continue to limit margin expansion.