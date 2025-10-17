Konoike presented steady top-line expansion in Q2 25, underpinned by positive economic tailwinds and core segment performance. Its medium-merm Management Plan underscores a strategic pivot toward global market penetration and domestic service enhancement, positioning the organization to capture structural opportunities in logistics modernization and cross-border trade flows.

Konoike Transport Co., Ltd. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. It is one of Japan’s leading logistics providers. The company has over 25,000 employees and 37 bases overseas. It operates in over 54 countries across South America, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania through 29 domestic and 35 overseas offices. Konoike provides a comprehensive suite of integrated logistics services. Its core offerings include domestic and international freight forwarding, temperature-controlled logistics, in-factory logistics management, engineering logistics, airport cargo handling, and specialized solutions for industries such as steel and medical equipment. The company strengthens its international logistics through three key global agencies, namely: Global Alliance, Easy Fresh and Evergreen Logistics.

The company operates in three segments, including Integrated Solutions Business (64.5% of Q2 25 revenue), International Logistics Business (19.5%), and Domestic Logistics Business (16.0%). Geographically, Konoike generates revenue through two regions: Japan (86.1% of FY 25 revenue) and Other (13.9%).

Resilient Q2 25 performance and outlook

Konoikeannounced its results on August 8, 2025, reporting revenue of JPY89.3bn, up 6.7% y/y, driven by rising demand from inbound travelers and significant wage increases amongst large corporations. In addition, this growth was propelled by 6.4% y/y growth at its Integrated Solutions business, facilitated by volume hike of AC renovation projects, resumption of international passenger flights and consolidation of Indian steel subsidiary in the company’s steel division.

Its International Logistics business grew by 10.0% y/y, thanks to an increase in overseas cargo volumes, the consolidation of its Canadian subsidiary and the acquisition of large-scale projects. The Domestic Logistics business grew by 3.9% y/y, bolstered by higher transaction volume in the temperature- controlled and housing products division.



Operating income rose by 3.5% y/y to JPY6.7bn, due to the implementation of the business strategy under the Medium-Term Management Plan. However, margins declined from 7.7% to 7.5%. Net income fell by 26.9% to JPY4.6bn, due to a decline resulting from the disposal of strategic investments.

Looking forward to FY 25, the company expects revenue to grow by 6.4% y/y to JPY367.0bn, with operating profit growth by 2.9% y/y to JPY22.0bn and net profit growth of 3.2% y/y to JPY14.5bn. The company anticipates EPS of JPY273.3 in this period. It plans to pay a dividend of JPY110.0 per share, evenly split between its JPY55.0 interim dividend and a JPY55.0 year-end dividend.

Konoike targets global expansion

Konoike Transport Co., Ltd. announced its medium-term Management Plan 2027, spanning from FY 26 to FY 28 on June 4, 2025. This plan serves as a response to the urgent need to boost productivity and strive amidst global uncertainty and rapid changes. The strategy is to expand and accelerate growth in overseas business across key regions like India, North and Central America. In addition, it will strengthen its domestic medical and airport services and improve logistics.

For FY 28, the company expects revenue to reach JPY410.0bn, reflecting 18.8% y/y growth, due to anticipated volume growth following the expansion of outsourced operations and the consolidation of subsidiaries. In addition, operating income is estimated to rise by 21.6% y/y to JPY26.0bn, with a margin of 6.3%. The company has set a target to reach ROE of 10.0% or higher, with a dividend payout ratio of 40% or more over FY 28.

Consistent cash flow with improved gearing

Konoike has posted a revenue CAGR of 4.6% over FY 21-24, reaching JPY345.0bn, driven by increasing demand for temperature-controlled logistics, growth in cargo volumes and outsourced services. Operating income rose at a CAGR of 27.7%, reaching JPY21.2bn, with margins expanding from 3.4% to 6.2%. Net income rose at a CAGR of 20.7% to JPY14.1bn.



Consistent growth in net income led to an increase in FCF over FY 21-24, reaching JPY11.3bn from JPY4.5bn, supported by robust improvement in CFO, rising from JPY16.8bn to JPY23.5bn. This led to a rise in cash and cash equivalent, increasing from JPY59.1bn to JPY66.4bn. In addition, total debt declined from JPY74.4bn to JPY59.9bn; consequently its gearing declined from 65.6% to 39.8%.



In comparison, SBS Holdings, Inc., a local peer, reported a lower revenue CAGR of 3.6% to JPY448.0bn in FY 24. EBIT dropped at a CAGR of minus 5.1% to JPY17.7bn and margins contracted from 5.1% to 4.0% in FY 24. Net income decreased at a CAGR of minus 3.8% to JPY9.6bn.

Stable returns, growing yields

Over the past year, the company's stock delivered returns of approximately 24.1%. In comparison, SBS Holdings’ stock delivered returns of 33.7% over the same period. The company declared a DPS of JPY96.0, with a rate of return of 3.6% in FY 24. Analysts expect a dividend yield of 3.9% over the coming years.



Konoike is currently trading at a P/E of 11.0x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of JPY290.4, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 9.9x but lower than that of SBS Holdings (P/E of 12.3x). Likewise, the company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 7.1x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of JPY23.2bn, which is slightly higher than its 3-year historical average of 6.5x but lower than SBS Holdings’ 10.3x.



Konoike is covered by four analysts, with three having ‘Buy’ ratings and one having ‘Hold’ rating, with an average target price of JPY3,925.0, implying 23.0% upside potential from its current price.



Analysts’ views are supported by an estimated revenue CAGR of 5.4% over FY 24-27, reaching JPY404.0bn in FY 27. Analysts expect an EBIT CAGR of 7.4% to JPY26.5bn, with a margin expansion of 37bp to 6.6% in FY 27. Net income is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.6% to JPY17.5bn, with EPS growing from JPY264.8 to JPY330.2 in FY 27. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 11.7% and a net profit CAGR of 11.7% for SBS Holdings.



Overall, Konoike Transport has demonstrated steady operational progress, supported by effective execution across its diversified logistics segments. The company’s strategic focus in its medium-term plan aims to deepen global market penetration and elevate domestic capabilities, enhancing resilience against industry volatility and positioning it to harness opportunities in logistics modernization.



However, the company is exposed to strategic execution risk as it pursues aggressive overseas expansion and digital transformation, while simultaneously contending with rising regulatory pressures. In addition, potential supply chain volatility, climate-related physical risks, and the need for continuous governance enhancement to ensure agile, value-focused decision-making could hamper growth.