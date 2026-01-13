Kopernik Global Investors Falls Below 5% Stake in Euroapi

Kopernik Global Investors, acting on behalf of its clients, informed the AMF that on January 7 it had fallen below the 5% threshold of Euroapi's share capital and voting rights, following a sale of shares on the market.

The American asset management firm specified that it now holds, on behalf of its clients, 4,739,515 Euroapi shares representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 4.96% of the share capital and voting rights in the pharmaceutical active ingredients group.