Kopernik Global Investors Falls Below 5% Stake in Euroapi
Kopernik Global Investors, acting on behalf of its clients, informed the AMF that on January 7 it had fallen below the 5% threshold of Euroapi's share capital and voting rights, following a sale of shares on the market.
Vincent Gallet
Published on 01/13/2026
at 05:26 am EST
-
Translated by Marketscreener
Legal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
- See original
The American asset management firm specified that it now holds, on behalf of its clients, 4,739,515 Euroapi shares representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 4.96% of the share capital and voting rights in the pharmaceutical active ingredients group.
© MarketScreener.com -
2026