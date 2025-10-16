Up 52% since the beginning of the year, the South Korean index is leading the race. And nothing seems to be stopping it at present. On Wednesday, the index rose another 2.7% to set a new closing record.

There are two drivers behind this rally. First, in the equity universe, South Korea is classified as an emerging market. Emerging market equities are enjoying renewed investor interest after being neglected for several years. This is part of a diversification strategy, particularly with regard to the United States.

Many consider the US market to be overly concentrated and driven solely by AI. This is also an issue for the KOSPI. And that is the second driver of performance. The index includes two large caps: Samsung and SK Hynix, up 72% and 138% respectively since January 1.

Samsung, SK Hynix, and the rest of the world

Top 10 KOSPI capitalizations. Source: Stockscreener MarketScreener

These two stocks are benefiting from the hype surrounding AI. In this value chain, SK Hynix and Samsung are competing in the memory chip segment.