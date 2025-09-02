Food giant Kraft Heinz announced an historic decision on Tuesday: the split of its operations into two separate, publicly traded entities. The goal? To simplify its organization, better target its strategic priorities, and ultimately create more value for its shareholders.

The deal, scheduled for the second half of 2026, will create two companies with clearly defined profiles:

"Global Taste Elevation Co." will combine international activities around sauces, condiments, and ready-to-eat meals. With flagship brands such as Heinz, Philadelphia, and Kraft Mac & Cheese, this new entity will have approximately $15.4bn in revenue (2024) and an estimated adjusted EBITDA of $4bn. 75% of sales come from sauces, spreads and seasonings, while 40% are divided between emerging markets and out-of-home catering.

North American Grocery Co., focused on the North American market, will bring together grocery staples such as Oscar Mayer, Kraft Singles, and Lunchables. It will have sales of $10.4bn and adjusted EBITDA of $2.3bn (2024). Three-quarters of its sales come from brands that are leaders in their respective categories.

A strategic turning point

"Our brands are powerful, but our current structure is too complex," said Miguel Patricio, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. "By separating the company, we will be able to better allocate our resources and unlock the full potential of each portfolio."

The move, which was unanimously approved by the board of directors, is part of a strategy to boost performance, with a particular focus on agility, targeted growth, and financial discipline. The capital structure of both the new companies will aim to maintain an investment-grade rating. The overall dividend level is expected to remain stable.

Carlos Abrams-Rivera, current CEO of Kraft Heinz, will take the helm of North American Grocery Co. following the separation. A specialized firm has been hired to recruit the future CEO of Global Taste Elevation Co. Miguel Patricio will become Executive Chairman and will oversee the transition alongside a committee dedicated to the separation, chaired by John Cahill, Vice Chairman of the Board.

A process already well underway

This spin-off is part of a strategic review process that began last May, based on five principles: sustainable value creation, financial discipline, reduction of complexity, enhancement of the brand portfolio, and maintenance of balance sheet flexibility.

Until the transaction is finalized, both the future entities will continue to operate under the single Kraft Heinz banner. The company also states that no changes are planned regarding its current headquarters. The separation, which is expected to have no tax implications for shareholders, remains subject to customary closing conditions and final board approval.

The Wall Street Journal revealed on Friday that the spin-off plan, was nearing completion. The group was formed in 2015 through a merger orchestrated by Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett's holding company, and Brazilian investment fund 3G Capital, which acquired H.J. Heinz in 2013 before combining it with the former Kraft Foods.