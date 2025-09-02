Kraft Heinz announces its intention to split into two publicly traded companies "with large-scale, iconic brand portfolios, leading capabilities, attractive financial profiles, and unique value creation models."



The transaction is designed to maximize the capabilities and brands of the food group while reducing complexity, "enabling both new companies to more effectively deploy their resources to their distinct strategic priorities."



One of the two companies ('Global Taste Elevation Co'), comprising brands such as Heinz, Philadelphia, and Mac & Cheese, represented revenues of approximately $15.4bn and adjusted EBITDA of around $4bn in 2024.



The other ('North American Grocery Co'), which owns brands such as Oscar Mayer, Singles, and Lunchables, generated revenues of approximately $10.4bn and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.3bn last year.



Kraft Heinz CEO Carlos Abrams-Rivera will take over as head of North American Grocery Co. and will work on the project with Chairman Miguel Patricio, who will take on the title of Executive Chairman.



A spin-off committee, led by Vice Chairman John Cahill, will be formed to oversee the completion of the transaction. Kraft Heinz currently expects it to be finalized in H2 2026.