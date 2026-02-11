Battered by inflation and volume pressures, Kraft Heinz's organic sales fell 3.4% in 2025 to $24.9bn, while adjusted operating profit slid 11.4% and adjusted EPS dropped 15% to $2.60. To revive momentum, the group is putting its breakup project on hold and, in 2026, plans to inject around $600m more into marketing, sales and R&D, with a stated aim of winning back market share.

In 2025, Kraft Heinz generated organic net revenue of $24.9bn, down 3.4% y-o-y, weighed on by lower volumes in North America and in out-of-home foodservice, despite 4.6% growth in emerging markets, driven by Latin America and certain parts of Eastern Europe. Its adjusted gross margin narrowed by 120bp to 33.5%, while adjusted operating profit at constant exchange rates fell 11.4% to $4.7bn, while adjusted EPS dropped 15% to $2.60. However, FCF rose 15.9% to $3.7bn.



For 2026, the group forecasts a further decline in organic sales (between 3.5% and 1.5%), a drop in adjusted operating profit at constant exchange rates (between 18% and 14%), and adjusted EPS of between $1.98 and $2.10. Against this backdrop, management plans to focus resources on a $600m investment plan and lift marketing spending to around 5.5% of sales.



Above all, management announced that it is pausing work related to the planned breakup into two separately listed entities. It said that market conditions have "changed" and that its priority is to deploy all resources towards an operational turnaround and winning back volumes.



Until now, the US agrifood giant had been considering splitting its operations into two distinct entities by the end of 2026: one unit would group the group's international operations around the Heinz brand, with the goal of growth; the second would focus on the North American market and deliver more stable cash flows.