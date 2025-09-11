Kroger shares were fairly flat in early trading on Wall Street after the food retailer raised its targets for the current fiscal year in its quarterly report.



It now expects EPS of $4.70 to $4.80 (range tightened up from $4.60 to $4.80), operating profit of $4.8bn to $4.9bn (tightened up from $4.7bn to $4.9bn), and sales growth of 2.7% to 3.4% (up from 2.25% to 3.25%).



Kroger posted Q2 adjusted EPS that is up 12% to $1.04, with an adjusted operating profit up 11% to $1.09bn on sales of $33.9bn.



On a same-store basis and excluding fuel, sales for the Cincinnati, Ohio-based group rose 3.4%, marking a sharp acceleration from the 1.2% growth seen in the same period last year.