Kuaishou Technology continues to deliver robust revenue growth, driven by the expansion and integration of its AI-powered marketing, live streaming, e-commerce, and content-generation ecosystems. The company's strategic launch of innovative AI platforms has further enhanced user engagement, platform monetization, and global market presence.

Kuaishou, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Beijing, China, is a leading social media company best known for its innovative short video and live streaming platforms. The company is segmented into: Online marketing services, Live streaming, and other services. Geographically, it is segmented into two regions, namely: Domestic and overseas.

Kuaishou taps into Metaverse

Kuaishou entered the metaverse economy with the launch of its first AI-powered virtual companion app, simulating human-like interactions, called FantaSay. The app targets international markets like Brazil and has already achieved over 500,000 downloads, showcasing the company's ability to localize content and tap into niche demand.

This strategic launch enhances the company's global positioning, user engagement, and monetization capabilities. By integrating AI, Kuaishou is establishing a self-sustaining cycle of growth that strengthens its market position and prepares the company to tap into the anticipated 800 billion US dollars metaverse sector by 2030.

Robust margin improvement

Kuaishou posted strong performance over FY 21-24, achieving a revenue CAGR of 16.1%, reaching 127.0 billion Chinese yuan in FY 24, driven by strong user engagement and expanding monetization through online marketing. EBIT registered a CAGR of -21.2%, reaching CNY 13.6bn. However, margins improved from -33.9% to 10.7%.



Over FY 21-24, FCF transitioned from an outflow of CNY 481.0m to an inflow of CNY 20.7bn, supported by robust growth in cash flow from operations, from an outflow of CNY 5.5bn to CNY 29.8bn.

Over Q2 25, the company experienced double-digit revenue growth, driven by strong performance across all segments, supported by AI-powered product enhancements. In addition, EBIT margin expanded by 181bp.

In comparison, Tencent Holdings Limited, a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 5.6% over FY 21-24, reaching CNY 660.0bn in FY 24. EBIT grew at CAGR of 18.9% to CNY 208.0bn, with margin expansion from 22.1% to 31.5%.

Compelling outlook

Over the past year, the company's stock delivered returns of 33.9%. In comparison, Tencent posted higher returns of 55.5%.

Kuaishou is currently trading at a P/E of 15.5x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of CNY 4.1, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 8.4x but lower than Tencent’s valuation of 25.3x. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 12.4x, based on FY 25 estimated EBIT of CNY 19.5bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 6.7x but lower than Tencent (20.6x).

Kuaishou is monitored by 37 analysts, 36 of whom have ‘Buy’ ratings and one has ‘Hold’ rating for an average target price of CNY 82.4, implying an upside of 29.0% over the current market price.



The analysts’ views are supported by an estimated revenue CAGR of 10.2%, reaching CNY 169.8bn over FY 24-27. EBIT is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 24.1% to CNY 29.2bn with margin expansion of 516bp to 17.2% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 18.7% to CNY 25.6bn. Likewise, for Tencent, the analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 16.1% and a net profit CAGR of 12.8% over FY 24-27.



Overall, Kuaishou has demonstrated strong operational progress, transforming user engagement and platform capabilities through innovation and AI integration. Positioned for sustained growth, it leverages dynamic product evolution to drive further value creation. However, the company faces risks of heightened regulatory scrutiny over e-commerce practices, increasing compliance costs, and pressurizing margins.