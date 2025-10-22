L'Oréal's sales amounted to €32.80bn for the first nine months, up +1.2% as reported.



On a comparable basis, i.e., at constant structure and exchange rates, sales grew by +3.4%. Growth at constant exchange rates was +4.0%.



The Professional Products Division recorded growth of +7.4% on a comparable basis and +5.3% on a reported basis. The Consumer Products Division achieved growth of +3.1% on a comparable basis and +0.9% on a reported basis.



L'Oréal Luxe posted growth of +2.2% on a comparable basis and +0.2% on a reported basis. The Dermatological Beauty Division recorded growth of +3.7% on a comparable basis and +1.5% on a reported basis.



Management said that, as anticipated, LFL growth continued to accelerate quarter after quarter, reaching +4.9% in Q3. All geographic areas grew: the recovery in our two largest markets—the US and mainland China—continued. In a solid market, while Europe remained robust.