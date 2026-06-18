Through this transaction, L'Oreal strengthens its position in the rapidly expanding Indian market and bolsters its portfolio with local brands tailored to the country's consumers.

According to the press release: "Founded in 2019 by Rohit Chawla, Sifat Khurana, and Vimal Bhola, Innovist is one of the fastest-growing science-led beauty platforms and online ecosystems in India. Behind increasingly popular brands such as Bare Anatomy and Chemist at Play, Innovist was built on a commitment to clean formulations and transparent ingredients, supported by robust in-house research, development, and manufacturing capabilities. Innovist's highly sought-after skincare and haircare products are available through its own direct-to-consumer platforms, major e-commerce and quick-commerce sites, as well as via nationwide retail partnerships."

The transaction is expected to close in the coming months, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.