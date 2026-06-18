L'Oreal Acquires Innovist in India

The world's leading cosmetics company has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Innovist, a prominent personal care and beauty brand platform in India. While the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the French group has also secured the right to eventually acquire the remaining shares from minority shareholders in full.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/18/2026 at 02:51 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Through this transaction, L'Oreal strengthens its position in the rapidly expanding Indian market and bolsters its portfolio with local brands tailored to the country's consumers.



According to the press release: "Founded in 2019 by Rohit Chawla, Sifat Khurana, and Vimal Bhola, Innovist is one of the fastest-growing science-led beauty platforms and online ecosystems in India. Behind increasingly popular brands such as Bare Anatomy and Chemist at Play, Innovist was built on a commitment to clean formulations and transparent ingredients, supported by robust in-house research, development, and manufacturing capabilities. Innovist's highly sought-after skincare and haircare products are available through its own direct-to-consumer platforms, major e-commerce and quick-commerce sites, as well as via nationwide retail partnerships."



The transaction is expected to close in the coming months, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.