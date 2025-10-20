Bank of America reaffirms its "buy" recommendation and €420 target price for L'Oréal shares, welcoming the announced alliance between the world's leading cosmetics company and luxury group Kering in the beauty sector.



As part of this deal, Kering will sell Creed and grant L'Oréal a 50-year license for its Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Balenciaga brands. The transaction is valued at €4bn, payable in cash upon closing, which is expected in H1 2026.



"We believe the agreement makes strategic sense for L'Oréal given the significant growth potential of the Kering brand," the broker said, which expects it to have an accretive effect on the group's EPS over time.