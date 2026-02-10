L'Oréal ranked among the top gainers on the CAC 40 Tuesday morning at the Paris Stock Exchange, after Oddo BHF raised its price target from 360 to 398 euros, anticipating an "encouraging" year-end for the French cosmetics giant.
In a note released early in the morning, the private bank explained that it had slightly raised its forecasts for the fourth quarter, now expecting organic growth of 6.2% for the final three months of the year, compared to its previous estimate of 6.1%. This estimate is relatively close to the consensus, which targets 6.3% growth for the period.
The financial institution specified that the continued rollout of SAP business applications should have a positive impact of 110 basis points in the fourth quarter, meaning its organic growth target excluding SAP stands at 5.1%.
Beyond this "encouraging" end to 2025, Oddo BHF said it expects organic revenue growth for the full past year of 4.1%, before a 2026 that should see a return to a more typical growth trajectory, with 5% organic growth anticipated. This assumption is reflected in the market consensus from their perspective, leading them to maintain their "neutral" rating on the stock.
In a separate study, also published in the morning, Bernstein's teams likewise reported seeing some positive signals after 18 challenging months for the group.
"After the dizzying highs of 2021, when global beauty sector growth reached around 8%, growth slowed to about 4% in 2025, its slowest pace since 2013-2015, right after the European debt crisis," the research office recalled, maintaining its "market perform" rating with a price target of 405 EUR.
Following these rather encouraging comments, the stock gained 1% by late morning Tuesday, compared with a 0.3% rise for the CAC 40.
L'Oréal is scheduled to publish its 2025 annual results Thursday evening after the close of the Paris market.
L'Oréal is the world leading cosmetic group. The group offers skincare products (38.6% of net sales), makeup products (19.4%), haircare products (16.2%), fragrances (13.7%), hair colouring products (8%) and other (4.1%). Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- consumer cosmetics (36.7%): L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Essie Niely, Dark and Lovely, Mixa, MG and Carol's Daughter brands;
- luxury cosmetics (35.9%): Lancôme, Kiehl's, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Biotherm, Helena Rubinstein, Shu Uemura, IT Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Ralph Lauren, Mugler, Viktor&Rolf, Valentino, Azzaro, Prada, Takami, A?sop, etc.;
- active cosmetics (16.2%): La Roche-Posay, Vichy, CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, Skinbetter Science, etc.;
- professional products (11.2%): L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix and PureOlogy brands.
Products are marketed through mass distribution and distance selling, selective distribution, hair salons and pharmacies.
At the end of 2024, L'Oréal has 36 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.3%), Europe (25.4%), North America (27.1%), North Asia (23.7%), Asia-Pacific/Middle East/Africa (8.9%) and Latin America (7.6%).
